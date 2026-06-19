Landslide On Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill: Heavy Rocks Crush 2 Pilgrims, Many Feared Trapped Under Boulders; Rescue Ops Underway

At least two pilgrims lost their lives and around 15 others suffered critical injuries as heavy boulders rolled down onto a pilgrimage route early Friday morning after a major landslide hit Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

The incident occurred near Patiapul at around 5 AM. Several pilgrims were caught in the path of the falling boulders.

As per local reports, the bodies of two pilgrims have been recovered from the debris. Around 15 people sustained injuries, while initial reports suggested that three to four people were trapped under the rocks. Officials fear that more pilgrims may still be buried beneath the rubble.

The ropeway team immediately launched a rescue operation and was joined by local police, disaster response personnel and other relief teams. Search and rescue efforts are continuing at the site to locate any remaining victims.

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Pavagadh is one of Gujarat's most important pilgrimage destinations and is home to the famous Kalika Mata Temple, which attracts millions of devotees every year. The temple sits atop an 800-metre-high volcanic hill and can be reached either through a trekking route or the Udan Khatola ropeway. The hill is also part of the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, making it a major religious and tourist destination in the state.

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