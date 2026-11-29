Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his party's support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposal, maintaining that there was no alternative but to back the legislation after securing written assurances from the government. His remarks came after a meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai, who had attempted to persuade him to reconsider the DMK's position.

Explaining his stand after the meeting, Stalin said that delimitation based on the 1971 Census would adversely affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He described the issue as a fight for political survival for parties representing the southern region.

"If delimitation is carried out on the basis of the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. There is no other alternative proposal either. Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years. There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," Stalin said.

Why Stalin Is Standing By The Delimitation Bill

The DMK chief's position comes after the Centre reportedly accepted the party's key demands in writing. According to sources, the government assured the DMK and other opposition MPs that the proposed constitutional amendment would provide for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and Union Territories.

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The assurance appears to have addressed the DMK's principal concern that southern states could lose their share of parliamentary representation in a delimitation exercise based on population figures.

Sources said Stalin maintained during the meeting that the DMK had supported fair delimitation from the beginning and had decided to back the revised legislation after receiving the Centre's written commitment.

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The meeting, which lasted around an hour and 15 minutes, saw Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders make a final attempt to change the DMK's position. Rahul reportedly referred to Assam and Jammu and Kashmir while explaining the possible political implications of the proposed exercise.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also raised concerns about a provision that, according to him, could prevent a delimitation exercise undertaken by the BJP to serve its political interests from being challenged in court.

However, Stalin remained firm. He reportedly argued that rejecting the present legislation could leave the door open for delimitation based on the 2011 Census during the exercise scheduled for next year, potentially putting Tamil Nadu at a disadvantage.

How The DMK's Support Changes The Numbers

The DMK's decision is significant for the Centre as it prepares to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, during Parliament's special sitting beginning Monday, November 30.

The party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. Its support, along with that of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), has strengthened the government's position ahead of the crucial vote, with both parties moving away from the Congress-led Opposition's stand.

According to top government sources, at least 371 Lok Sabha MPs are expected to vote in favour of the revised legislation. This would comfortably exceed the 356 votes required for a two-thirds majority, provided the projected numbers hold among members present and voting.

The government needs a two-thirds majority in both Houses to pass the constitutional amendment. Its earlier attempt, through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in April 2026, failed to secure the required support in the Lok Sabha.

The current Lok Sabha has three vacant seats, while the attendance of some MPs remains uncertain. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee is suspended, Amritpal Singh is in jail, and Congress MP K. Sudhakaran is admitted to an ICU in the UAE. BJP MP Laxmi Verma's attendance is also uncertain after she sustained injuries in a road accident on Saturday.

With the Speaker entitled to vote only in the event of a tie, the government is confident that its projected support will be sufficient to clear the constitutional hurdle.

What Is On The Agenda In Parliament?

The special sitting, scheduled from November 30 to December 3, will take up a three-bill package concerning delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

The Lok Sabha will meet from November 30 to December 3, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on December 2 for a two-day sitting.

The three proposed legislations are:

Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026: The Bill proposes a 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union Territories, taking the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also seeks to retain the existing proportion of seats among states until the first Census after 2051. Further, it proposes changes to Article 334A to enable 33 per cent reservation for women, including women from SC and ST communities, in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies after the delimitation exercise, ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The Bill proposes a 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union Territories, taking the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also seeks to retain the existing proportion of seats among states until the first Census after 2051. Further, it proposes changes to Article 334A to enable 33 per cent reservation for women, including women from SC and ST communities, in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies after the delimitation exercise, ahead of the 2029 general elections. Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026: This legislation will establish the framework for a Delimitation Commission to redraw constituency boundaries across states and Union Territories in line with the proposed expansion.

This legislation will establish the framework for a Delimitation Commission to redraw constituency boundaries across states and Union Territories in line with the proposed expansion. Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026: It proposes changes to laws governing the legislative assemblies of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and other Union Territories to bring their seat structures in line with the proposed expansion and women's reservation provisions.