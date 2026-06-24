Tamil Nadu Education Minister Viswanathan's Video Goes Viral, Opposition Claims He Touched Young Girls 'Inappropriately'

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education P. Viswanathan has landed in a major political controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior during a recent public function.

The incident, which reportedly took place during an official event has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and social media users after a video clip from the venue began circulating online.

According to sources, the Higher Education Minister, who belongs to the Indian National Congress—a key partner in the ruling state alliance—was attending an educational distribution program. The controversy erupted when visual footage surfaced showing the Minister allegedly touching the legs of young female students on stage under the guise of greeting or interaction.

Backlash from Opposition

The opposition has moved swiftly to condemn the incident, demanding an immediate explanation from the state government and calling for the Minister’s resignation.

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BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media to post the clip of the incident and voice strong criticism against the behaviour. His post read, “Minister of Higher Education Visvanathan from Tamil Nadu Congress is in controversy after he was caught inappropriately touching the legs of young girls while attending an event. IS THIS LADKI HOON LAD SAKTI HOON PRIYANKA JI? Joseph Vijay, will you sack this man?”

Silence from TVK Camp

Neither the Chief Minister's office nor the leadership of the Tamil Nadu Congress has issued an official statement regarding the video. Viswanathan himself has also not made any comments or issued any clarification about the incident.