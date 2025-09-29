Tamil Nadu: Families Of Karur Stampede Victims Mourn Loss Of Their Loved Ones

Karur (Tamil Nadu): Families of the victims of the Karur stampede are grieving the loss of their loved ones. The tragedy, which took place at a rally addressed by actor and TVK president Vijay on September 27, claimed 41 lives.

Palaniammal, daughter-in-law of Arakani, who died in the Karur stampede, said that her mother-in-law was healthy but tragically lost her life in the stampede.

She said political leaders came to console the family, but no compensation can replace their loved one.

Speaking to ANI, Palaniammal said, "I am the daughter-in-law of a woman who died in the stampede. In her eagerness to meet Vijay, my mother-in-law went to see him. My father-in-law advised her not to go, but in her anxiety, she went. We later learned that she had died in the stampede. She was healthy and in good condition, but tragically lost her life. Political party leaders came to console us, but it could not ease our pain. No matter how much compensation is given, it cannot replace her."

Subramani, father of Chandra, who died in the stampede, said that we got to know that many people were dehydrated after standing in the hot sun for hours.

He said we are all heartbroken that our daughter is no more.