Tamil Nadu Filmmaker-Politician Casts Vote On Camera, Netizens Ask 'Is This Allowed?' | Watch

Chennai: Filmmaker-politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief Senthamizan Seeman exercised his franchise on camera as Tamil Nadu went to polls on Thursday. The video footage, which also revealed his electoral choice, was widely circulated across social media platforms, setting off an online debate over concerns regarding secrecy of the ballot.

The video captured the 59-year-old politician entering the polling station amid camera flashes. As he entered the voting cubicle, the cameras followed him while he pressing the button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). After casting his ballot, he posed for photographers again, showing off his inked finger.

The video that was immediately uploaded on social media, invited the ire of social media users, who raised concerns over following electoral protocols.

“This video post is against election rules! Isn't it?” a user wrote on X, while tagging the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Tamil Nadu Chief Election Commissioner.

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Another user blamed his NTK party for violating electoral rules.

“The group that goes inside and shoots videos, that target group, is this Indha Naam Tamilar group,” the user wrote.

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The Election Commission has not yet responded to the allegations and no official complaint has been filed.

Has NTK Tied Up With Anyone?

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has decided to contest solo this time in Tamil Nadu, fielding candidates in all the 234 assembly seats, offering an alternative to the Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, which has dominated Tamil Nadu parties for decades.

NTK secured 6.72% votes in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, and has mostly focused on urban and semi-urban areas. The party has fielded a large number of working professionals, like engineers, academics, and doctors, this poll season.