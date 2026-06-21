Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Tragedy: 7 Dead, 60 Hospitalized, CM Vijay Orders Inquiry Committe

Seven workers, all women, died and more than 60 others were hospitalized following a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing factory in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The leak occurred at St. Peter and Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited, located in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam. Because Sunday was a weekly holiday, approximately 120 guest workers from states like Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand were inside their factory-provided accommodations on the premises when the gas began to spread.

Origins of the Leak

According to police and district authorities, the toxic gas originated from the factory's main seafood processing and freezing unit, quickly spreading to the residential quarters. Workers woke up experiencing severe breathing difficulties, intense eye irritation, and dizziness. In several severe cases, victims suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth due to excess inhalation of the highly concentrated chemical gas.

Emergency responders, including local police, health officials, and the Fire and Rescue Services, quickly arrived at the facility to launch a rescue operation. Given the hazardous nature of the leak, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a specialized 30-member Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) team from Arakkonam to detect gas levels, isolate the source, and secure the compound.

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Medical Response

A total of 74 workers were transferred to various medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Local private hospitals received the bulk of the patients, where six of the women succumbed to their injuries due to severe lung damage from inhaling the gas. A seventh victim passed away shortly after admission to a separate local facility.

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To handle the critical cases, advanced medical teams shifted nine patients under ventilator support to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Thiruvallur District Collector S. Kavitha confirmed that medical teams are monitoring the hospitalized workers, with more than 20 patients currently receiving intensive care treatment.

Government Investigation Launched

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay ordered the immediate formation of a three-member inquiry committee. The team—consisting of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member-Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health—has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final investigation report within three days to establish accountability for safety lapses.

The CM has also announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased workers. He also directed hospital authorities to ensure specialized medical treatment for all injured individuals.