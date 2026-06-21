'Works Were Not Happening Without Being in Power': MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar Breaks Silence on Switching Camp

In a major political development, six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction have formed an independent group. Among them, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, alongside MP Omraje Nimbalkar, has officially aligned with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the political shift, Ashtikar addressed the public and party grassroots workers via a Facebook Live session to clarify his position. He emphasized that his decision was driven entirely by the need to secure development funds for his constituency, stating firmly that crucial public works could no longer be executed without being part of the ruling government.

'I Have Gone From Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena'

During his live address, the Hingoli MP sought to reassure his supporters that he has not abandoned his core political identity or values. "I have not gone anywhere else; I have simply moved from Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena. I have not abandoned my core ideology, and I will never act against it in the future," Ashtikar stated.

Addressing the mixed reactions from his supporter base, he acknowledged that while some workers understand his situation, others are deeply disgruntled. He promised to win back the trust of dissatisfied party workers through visible development and impactful governance over the coming year.

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The Turning Point: Distrust at the Wardha Gathering

Ashtikar revealed that the decision to split did not happen overnight, pointing to recent internal friction as the catalyst. He noted that the group of MPs had not made any moves until mid-June, but harsh internal rhetoric forced their hand. "Until June 18, none of us had gone anywhere. However, the tone of distrust and the harsh words directed at us during the Shiv Sena Wardha Pan Din gathering deeply hurt us. After that event, many felt that staying back would serve no real purpose," Ashtikar explained.

He added that the ground reality for party workers had become increasingly difficult, as the lack of political power severely hindered their ability to solve local issues.

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The Struggle for Development Funds

Defending his transition to the Shinde faction, Ashtikar highlighted the immense pressure of meeting voter expectations with limited resources. He noted that regular development funds were completely blocked, leaving him with few options to serve his constituency. Insufficient Funds: Ashtikar pointed out that the standard ₹5 crore allocated via the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme is entirely inadequate to address the vast needs of every village.

Administrative Roadblocks: Whether dealing with local tehsils, panchayats, municipalities, or the forest department, critical public works were completely stalled. Worker Retention: Because developmental work had ground to a halt, grassroots party workers had already begun leaving the party in recent months.

"The public elected me with great hope and enthusiasm," Ashtikar said. "If I want to bring development, secure funds, and complete their pending projects, aligning with the power center becomes a necessity. I had no other choice left."

On Sanjay Raut's Remarks: 'No One is Inferior to Anyone'

Responding to sharp criticism from senior Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut, who reportedly made aggressive remarks about removing or targeting the breakaway faction, Ashtikar maintained a respectful yet firm posture. "Raut Saheb and other senior leaders have given me a lot of love in the past, so they have the right to speak. He is like a father figure to me, and I will not take his words to heart," Ashtikar remarked.

However, he issued a subtle warning regarding the escalation of political hostility, adding, "Even if he talks about breaking or removing us, no one is inferior to anyone else. Actions taken without care can lead to bad consequences. Everyone knows what can happen after that."

An Appeal for Calm and Constitutional Language

Concluding his address, Ashtikar made an emotional appeal to his supporters and critics alike to maintain civility and refrain from using abusive or unlawful language during this period of political transition. With folded hands, he requested workers to express their anger within democratic boundaries. "Please do not speak unconstitutionally. Express your anger, you have every right to be upset with me, but maintain decorum. Words can cut deeper than weapons, and once a heart is broken, it cannot be easily healed."