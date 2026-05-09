Tamil Nadu Political Crisis Deepens: EPS Prepares Govt Claim If Vijay Fails Majority Test Today; AIADMK MLAs Gather In Chennai

New Delhi: The battle for government formation in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) prepared to make a move to stake claim to power if TVK chief Vijay fails to submit proof of majority support before the Governor by the end of the day.

According to sources within the AIADMK, EPS is closely monitoring the rapidly shifting political situation and is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar to formally seek an invitation to form the government if Vijay is unable to present the required numbers.

Sources said AIADMK MLAs have started arriving at EPS’ residence in Chennai after being asked to return from Puducherry and other locations to attend an important strategy meeting with the party leadership.

The development comes amid intense post-poll manoeuvring following the fractured verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Sources further revealed that the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are expected to support EPS’ claim to form the government. AIADMK is also likely to reach out to other parties in the state, including the DMK, seeking issue-based or strategic support to prevent TVK from taking power.

Sensational developments in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK sources state if Vijay fails to prove numbers, EPS should be summoned. They urge the governor to meet EPS for verification. Additionally, AMMK and PMK express readiness to support AIADMK, seeking DMK’s backing for an alternative approach.

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The move signals a dramatic escalation in Tamil Nadu’s political crisis, with both the AIADMK-led bloc and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scrambling to gather support and cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Earlier, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran had publicly backed EPS as the NDA alliance’s chief ministerial candidate and urged the Governor to invite the AIADMK leader to form the government.

Meanwhile, TVK has maintained that it has the numbers required to form the next government, with support from Congress, Left parties and possible backing from VCK. However, uncertainty continues over the final arithmetic as political negotiations continue behind closed doors.