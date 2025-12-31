Tamil Nadu Govt Undertakes Major IPS Reshuffle, Promotes 70 Officers Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has promoted and transferred 70 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including senior ranks from DIG to DGP, ahead of the expected announcement of the Assembly election. The reshuffle aims to strengthen administrative efficiency and address evolving law-and-order priorities across the state, an official said here on late Tuesday night.

Three Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) have been elevated to DGP rank: Davidson Devasirvatham (Armed Police), Sandeep Mittal (Cyber Crime), and Balanagadevi (Economic Offences Wing, with additional charge of Civil Supplies CID). Seven Inspectors General (IGs) have been promoted to ADGPs, with notable postings including:

Prem Anand Sinha as ADGP and Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Anisha Hussain as ADGP, Crimes Against Women and Children, Najmal Hoda as ADGP, Operations, Mahesh Kumar Rathod as ADGP, Welfare. Other senior officers continue in central deputations or specialised wings following promotion. Several commissionerates have seen major changes. Avadi Commissioner Shankar has been moved to the Prisons Department as ADGP, while Amalraj, ADGP Enforcement, has taken charge as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram. Other key transfers include Abhin Dinesh Modak, Maheshwar Dayal, and Senthil Kumar to senior ADGP roles.

Several SPs have been promoted to DIG and transferred across ranges, including: Sasank Sai -- DIG, Kanchipuram Range, Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay -- DIG, Ramanathapuram Range, Arul Arasu -- DIG, Villupuram Range, Saravanan -- DIG, Tirunelveli Range. Multiple joint commissioners and IG-rank officers have also received new postings across Chennai and other zones.

The reshuffle also includes district-level postings across cybercrime, economic offences, administration, and central crime units. Key officers promoted include Adarsh Pachori, Sai Praneeth, Selvakumar, Umayal, and Madhan. Officials described the extensive reshuffle as a strategic move to ensure effective policing and administrative readiness in the lead-up to the state elections, impacting senior, mid-level, and district-level IPS officers.