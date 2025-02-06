Tamil Nadu Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped by 3 Teachers in School

Chennai: Three teachers of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district have been suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO) after they allegedly gangraped a teen student in the school washroom.

13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by 3 Teachers in School Washroom

A 13-year-old girl, who was studying in a government school in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, was allegedly gangraped by three of her teachers in the school washroom. The three teachers, aged between 37 and 47, reportedly took turns to rape the minor girl.

The incident came to light after the school headmaster visited the teen girl's house to ask why she was not attending school for over a month. The girl's parents told the headmaster that she had been experiencing acute abdomen pain which is why she wasn't going to school. On being asked further, the parents spoke up, about the gangrape.

Tamil Nadu Horror: Case Registered, Teachers Arrested

Following the parents' confession to the principal of the school, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched by the police and the District Child Protection Unit. The victim is undergoing a medical checkup; the teachers have been suspended from the school and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.