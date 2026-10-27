Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 17 Inmates Fake Illness, Attack Guards And Flee; 4 Re-Arrested As Manhunt Intensifies

New Delhi: Seventeen inmates escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Monday night after allegedly assaulting prison personnel, prompting an extensive search operation across neighbouring districts. Police have formed 17 special teams to trace the escapees, with four inmates reportedly caught and taken into custody, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the sub-jail in Thekkampatti village near Andipatti. Police said the inmates were housed in the same cell and allegedly pretended that one of them was injured or unwell. When jail personnel entered the cell to check on the inmate, the prisoners allegedly attacked them and fled.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, initially confirmed the arrest of one escapee during combing operations. However, a subsequent update from officials stated that four inmates had been apprehended.

How Did 17 Inmates Manage To Escape?

The sub-jail's security measures have come under scrutiny due to the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak. Police said that after learning that one of the detainees was ill, the inmates attacked the staff members who went to their cell.

Advertisement

During the event, Thangapandi, a Gr. II Police officer assigned to the Thekkampatti sub-jail, suffered a brain injury. For treatment, he was brought to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other correctional staff members also sustained minor wounds.

Police have opened a case and are looking into how the prisoners got out, including whether there was a security breach. Officials said action would be taken against those found responsible, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Advertisement

17 Special Teams, 16 Checkpoints As Manhunt Intensifies

Police increased vehicle inspections and monitoring in nearby districts after the escape. Authorities in Madurai, Dindigul, and Idukki have been notified, and seventeen special teams have been sent to locate the remaining prisoners.

S. Jeyakumar, the superintendent of police in Dindigul, stated that police had set up checkpoints at sixteen locations throughout the district and were inspecting cars as a precaution. Along the Dindigul-Theni highway, checks have also been intensified.

“17 inmates have escaped from the Theni sub-jail. As a precaution, we have set up check posts at 16 locations in the neighbouring Dindigul district and are checking all vehicles,” Jeyakumar told ANI.

To help identify and capture the fugitives, photographs of them have been posted locally and among police officers. Additionally, police are concentrating on Viluppuram, as several of the inmates are believed to be from the district.

The inmates have been identified as Lingam, Raja Singandhar, Karuppasamy, Silambarasan, Tirupati, Menjisundaram, Sabari, Pon Muthu, Nijanth, Karthik Raja, Mugilan, Selva, Tarun, Rajkumar, Praveen, Muthu Elango and Rajuvin.

DMK MP Demands CM Vijay's Resignation Over Law And Order

The jailbreak has also sparked a political reaction, with DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson criticising the state government's handling of law and order. Wilson called the incident "shameful" and insisted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay accept moral accountability.

In a post on X, Wilson wrote, “Honble Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay @CMOTamilnadu who holds portfolio also should hang his head in shame and resign taking moral responsibility for the terrible law and order breakdown across the state."