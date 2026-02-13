Tamil Nadu: Man Dies Of Heart Attack At TVK Chief Vijay's Salem Rally

Salem: A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra allegedly died form a heart attack during a public rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Salem on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, who had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem and was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

Suraj was attending the TVK public rally as a spectator when he suddenly collapsed during the event, police said.

“During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident,” the police said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Outside the hospital, a scuffle broke out between some journalists and TVK cadres.

Vijay was addressing the rally in Salem as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The incident comes months after a stampede at a TVK rally in Karur claimed at least 40 lives. The Karur tragedy, which happened during a massive turnout, was as one of the worst tragedies in Tamil Nadu’s recent political history.