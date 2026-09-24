Tamil Nadu POCSO Case: Veeramani Aide Arrested Over Alleged Video, CCB Raids 5 Linked Locations

New Delhi: The investigation into the Tamil Nadu POCSO case involving granite businessman and Gem Granites chief R Veeramani has expanded, with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arresting a longtime aide and conducting searches at properties linked to the businessman and others.

Investigators are examining alleged video evidence, digital records and the circumstances surrounding the earlier closure of the case.

The latest developments come after police action against Veeramani and two associates in August, following allegations involving the sexual abuse of minor girls. The probe is also examining whether the earlier investigation was improperly handled and whether financial transactions were used to influence the inquiry, according to reports.

Veeramani's Aide Arrested Over Alleged Video

The CCB has arrested Ganesan, a former longtime employee associated with Veeramani's Gem Granites, in connection with the POCSO investigation. According to reports, Ganesan had worked with the company for 23 years and is currently employed with Balaji Global Enterprises.

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Investigators allegedly found video clips on his mobile phone that purportedly showed Veeramani in an obscene act involving a minor girl. Police are examining how Ganesan obtained the footage and why he allegedly failed to inform the authorities. His mobile phone is also being examined to determine whether any data was deleted.

Ganesan is the fourth accused arrested in the case, according to the report. As per reports he was arrested for allegedly failing to report the video to authorities and was remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.

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CCB Searches Properties Linked to Businessman

The investigation has also led to searches at properties associated with Veeramani and others. As per reports police had completed searches at three locations and seized mobile phones, documents and other digital evidence, while searches at two additional locations were underway.

The searches form part of the continuing investigation into the allegations and the evidence connected to the case.

Case Began With Envelope, Note and Pen Drive

The case originated on October 6, 2025, when an unidentified man delivered an envelope containing a note and a pen drive to a child rights worker. The note allegedly named Veeramani and claimed that a minor girl had been sexually assaulted at the house of a woman associated with him.

The child rights worker subsequently approached the Anti-Vice Squad. A case was registered on October 7, 2025, under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint reportedly involved video footage that allegedly showed a man touching a girl who appeared to be a minor. The allegations and the contents of the footage are part of the investigation, and the identity of the person shown in the video has been contested by Veeramani.

Earlier Investigation Was Closed, Case Later Reopened

According to reports the Anti-Vice Squad classified the case as “Further Action Dropped” on February 18, 2026. The report stated that police had been unable to trace the girl seen in the video and had not recovered the original recording from a DVR at the property identified in the complaint.

Veeramani denied being the man shown in the video, while the woman associated with the property also denied the allegations. Investigators examined the premises and questioned people connected to the location as part of the initial inquiry.

The Special POCSO Court subsequently refused to accept the closure report and ordered further investigation. A November 2025 Madras High Court order had also kept open the possibility of further action if new evidence or witnesses emerged.

August Arrests and Identification of Alleged Survivor

The renewed investigation led to the arrest of Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan on August 29, 2026, according to reports. Police subsequently traced and identified the girl purportedly seen in the 2019 video, and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate.

The police also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigators have since identified other alleged victims, some of whom were reportedly minors at the time of the alleged offences.

Probe Into Alleged Police Lapses and Financial Transactions

The investigation has expanded beyond the alleged offences to examine how the original case was handled. According to reports Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought scrutiny of the initial investigation, including possible police complicity and alleged financial transactions involving police personnel.

Investigators are examining financial records and communications to determine whether money was allegedly exchanged or whether anyone attempted to influence the earlier inquiry.

The ruling TVK raised questions about how the case was handled when the DMK was in power and alleged that the investigation had been weakened. These are political allegations, not established findings of the investigation.

Investigation Continues

With the arrest of Ganesan, searches at properties linked to Veeramani and the examination of digital evidence, investigators are now attempting to establish the origin and circulation of the alleged video footage, identify the individuals connected to the evidence and determine whether any offences were concealed or improperly handled.