Published 14:59 IST, September 28th 2024
Tamil Nadu Police Book Cases Against Kerala ATM Heist Suspects
The Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six suspects
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six suspects | Image: ANI/file photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:59 IST, September 28th 2024