sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 14:59 IST, September 28th 2024

Tamil Nadu Police Book Cases Against Kerala ATM Heist Suspects

The Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six suspects

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Robbers cut open two ATMs, flee with Rs 5.66 lakh in Nagpur district
The Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six suspects | Image: ANI/file photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:59 IST, September 28th 2024