Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK to Contest 169 Seats, Check Full List of Constituencies Allotted to 7 Allies

New Delhi: The NDA, led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has announced the full list of constituencies, allocating all 234 seats among 7 alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, where the BJP is to contest 27 constituencies and the AIADMK 169.

BJP’s Key Constituencies Announced

As part of the announcement, the BJP has been allotted 27 constituencies, including several key seats across the state.

These include Mylapore, Avinashi, Coimbatore (North), Tirupur (South), Madurai (South), Ramanathapuram, Nagercoil, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Rasipuram, Ooty, Tiruchendur, Radhapuram, and Padmanabhapuram, among others.

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The spread reflects the party’s strategy to contest across urban centres as well as regional strongholds.

Constituencies Allotted to Other Allies

Other NDA partners have also been assigned constituencies across Tamil Nadu:

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Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will contest on 18 constituencies, including Salem West, Dharmapuri, Vikravandi, Sholinghur, and Ambattur

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on 11 constituencies, including Periyakulam, Mannargudi, Karaikudi, Saidapet, and Tiruchi West

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on 5 constituencies: Oddanchatram, Erode West, Ranipet, Killiyoor, and Kumbakonam.

Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) on 2 constituencies

Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) on 1 constituency

Puratchi Bharatham on 1 constituency.

Seat-Sharing Formula Finalised

The constituency announcement follows the earlier finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement within the NDA.

Under the pact, AIADMK will contest 169 seats, BJP 27, the faction of PMK led by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss will contest 18, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Katchi, led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, will contest 11 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

With constituencies now finalised, the alliance will move to the next phase of announcing candidates.

Congress and DMK also finalised their seat-sharing agreement yesterday. State Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai said the party will contest 28 Assembly seats, along with one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) finalised a seat-sharing agreement. Congress will contest 16 seats, while DMK has been allotted the remaining 14 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. DMK will, in turn, allocate one seat each to its alliance partners, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

AIADMK Releases First List of 23 Candidates

AIADMK has already released its first list of 23 candidates, and other parties are expected to follow soon.

The list was announced by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also among the candidates named in the initial list, as he is to contest from Edappadi.

In an official statement, Palaniswami said, “As per the decision taken after due consideration by the Governing Council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I hereby inform that for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections scheduled to be held on 23.04.2026, the following individuals have been selected and will be fielded as the official candidates of the party in the respective Assembly constituencies listed.”

Among other key candidates named in the list are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, Natham R Viswanathan from Natham, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram. The announcement marks the party's first set of candidate declarations ahead of the Assembly elections, with more names expected to be released in subsequent lists.

The party has also named several senior leaders in its first list, including P Balakrishna from Krishnagiri, D Jayakumar from Rayakottai, C V Shanmugam from Hosur, S K Rajendran from Maduranthakam, K P Anbazhagan from Palacode, R K Nagaraj from Pennagaram, and O S Manian from Velur.

Poll Dates

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.