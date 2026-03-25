Who Is Papa Rao? Most Wanted Maoist Leader Surrenders Days Before Centre's Deadline | Image: Social Media

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, one of the last remaining most-wanted Maoist leaders, Papa Rao, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. Carrying a bounty of ₹25 lakh, Rao laid down his arms along with 17 associates, handing over a cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and SLRs, just days ahead of the Centre’s March 31 deadline to curb Maoist activity.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed that a total of 18 Naxalites, including Papa Rao, had laid down arms.

"A total of 18 Naxalites have surrendered and rehabilitated along with Naxalite Papa Rao, including 10 men and 8 women, and 8 AK-47s, 1 SLR, 1 INSAS, and other such weapons have been recovered," Sharma said.

He stated that this development signifies a significant milestone in the state's battle against left-wing extremism.

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"After this, we can technically say that the entire Maoist leadership has been eliminated and Chhattisgarh is now free from red terror. There is a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Naxalite Papa Rao; with his arrival, no Naxalite of this level will remain active in Chhattisgarh, and armed Naxalism in Chhattisgarh will end in due time," Sharma stated.

Who Is Papa Rao?

Papa Rao

Papa Rao was a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and held a key position within the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and was also in charge of the South Sub Zonal Bureau, making him a significant figure in the Maoist hierarchy.

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For years, he actively participated in the Bastar region and was involved in numerous confrontations with security forces, as he had been associated with the Maoist movement for nearly 30 years.

He joined the movement after dropping out of school in 1997 and has over 45 cases registered against him, including the 2010 Tadmetla attack in which 76 soldiers were martyred and the January 2025 Ambeli attack in which eight security personnel and a civilian were killed.

Authorities had placed a bounty of ₹25 lakh on him due to his role in insurgent activities.

Wife Killed in Encounter

Earlier, Rao’s wife, Urmila, was among six Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur in November 2025.

She was reportedly a key logistical handler for the Maoists, managing supplies for the group.

Rao’s surrender comes just days before the March 31 deadline set by the Union government to curb and end Maoist insurgency in the region.

His decision is being seen as a significant development in ongoing anti-Maoist operations.

CM Highlights Rehabilitation Push

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the government’s rehabilitation efforts, saying that the policy was aimed at encouraging Maoists to return to the mainstream.

He said, “Our rehabilitation policy is very good and as soon as we came to power, we appealed to the Maoists to give up violence and join the mainstream.”

Surrender Ahead of Government Deadline

Rao's surrender comes just days before the March 31 deadline set by the Union government to curb and end Maoist insurgency in the region.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a national conclave hosted by the Organiser titled 'Chhattisgarh@25: Shifting The Lens', called for the swift eradication of "destructive" Communist ideology from India while simultaneously urging Naxalites to surrender their weapons.

Shah asserted that the Maoist insurgency is strictly an ideological battle rather than a byproduct of socio-economic disparity or administrative failure, arguing that the problem should not be linked to either lack of development or poor law and order.

Stating that 90% of Naxal-dominated areas have already been liberated, he reaffirmed that the remaining insurgency will be completely uprooted by the March 31, 2026 deadline.