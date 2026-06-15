Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt After 3-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted And Murdered In Thiruvallur; Police Nabs 1 of 4 Accused

Thiruvallur: Massive public protests have erupted in the Gummidipoondi subdivision of Thiruvallur district following the horrific sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old girl.

The tragedy has sparked an intense political storm across Tamil Nadu, prompting severe criticism from opposition leaders who claim the state's law-and-order situation is rapidly deteriorating.

The victim, the child of migrant workers from Bihar residing in the SIPCOT industrial area, went missing from her residence on Sunday afternoon.

According to local accounts, a migrant worker lured the toddler away from her home by offering her a packet of biscuits. Because both families belonged to the same neighbourhood, bystanders initially assumed the suspect was a relative and did not intervene.

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A frantic search began later that evening when the girl’s mother noticed her absence. Around 6:00 PM, villagers discovered the child lying with severe injuries in a nearby secluded bushy area.

Though she was rushed to a medical facility for emergency treatment, she tragically succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

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Following the discovery, enraged residents tracked down and apprehended one suspect, also a migrant worker from Bihar, before handing him over to the SIPCOT police.

However, furious protests broke out as locals alleged that a total of four perpetrators were involved in the heinous crime, demanding that the police immediately hunt down the remaining three.

While police officials formally registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and added murder charges, they noted that initial investigations point to a single attacker, though a thorough probe remains underway.

The incident has triggered fierce political reactions, particularly targeting the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration.

Leader of the Opposition and senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed profound shock over the tragedy, stating that law and order under Chief Minister Vijay's administration is "on life support."

He urged parents to maintain maximum vigilance and warned that the DMK would launch widespread street protests if safety measures were not immediately reinforced.

Simultaneously, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the government, calling it a "sham."

He sharply questioned the efficacy of the newly launched “Singappen Special Force”, a dedicated women's safety unit introduced by Chief Minister Vijay just days prior, asking where the force was when such a brutal crime occurred.

As public anger continues to simmer in Thiruvallur, the ruling TVK faces immense pressure to ensure absolute transparency in the ongoing investigation and restore public confidence.