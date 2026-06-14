From VIP Flag Post To Official Insignia of Army Brigadier: Fake Army Vehicle Intercepted with 15kg of Opium in Manipur

Senapati, Manipur: In a bizarre case of impersonation, security forces in Manipur’s Senapati district intercepted a fake military vehicle on Sunday morning, recovering over 15 kilograms of opium concealed inside.

The breakthrough came at around 9:00 AM during a routine frisking and checking operation at the T. Khullen post. The joint operation was conducted by the Senapati Police Special Operations Team (SOT), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Assam Rifles (AR), operating under the direct supervision of Senapati Superintendent of Police, Zaib Shaikh, IPS.

Suspicious VIP Setup Triggers Search

Security personnel flagged down a Toyota Innova bearing Assam registration number AS23AK5541. The vehicle was outfitted with a VIP flag post and a single star, the official insignia of an Army Brigadier.

However, two major red flags immediately aroused the suspicion of the joint security team: the high-ranking "VIP" vehicle was traveling completely alone, without any required military escort and the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Another red flag was that a preliminary search of the car's interior uncovered a reversible dashboard nameplate that read "ARMY" on one side and "MINISTRY OF DEFENCE" on the other.

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Narcotics Discovered in Hidden Compartment

Prompted by these inconsistencies, officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. They discovered a modified, concealed compartment built underneath the rear right door. Hidden inside were 17 packets of suspected opium, weighing a total of 15.350 kilograms (including the plastic packaging).

On-spot verification quickly confirmed that neither the driver nor the vehicle had any association with the Indian Army. Police stated that the suspect had intentionally used the military insignia and deceptive nameplates as a ruse to bypass highway checkpoints and evade law enforcement.

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Suspect Arrested, Items Seized

The driver, identified as Tarkeshwar Singh (45), son of Rajdeo Singh, hailing from Hijuguri Gaon in Tinsukia Margherita, Assam, was taken into custody.

The seizure was formalized on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. Law enforcement confiscated the following items:

1. 17 packets of suspected opium (15.350 kg)

2. The Toyota Innova (AS23AK5541) along with its keys and the fraudulent military nameplate

3. Two mobile phones

4. A black wallet containing ₹5,000 in cash

5. One PAN card

6. One Voter ID card