Tamil Nadu 'Game of Thrones': VCK Emerges 'Kingmaker' As AIADMK & DMK Battle For Support; TVK’s Vijay Waits In the Wings

New Delhi: The political stalemate in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) finds itself in the enviable position of being the "deciding factor" in government formation.

Sources suggest that both the AIADMK and the DMK are making unprecedented offers to the VCK to prevent actor-politician Vijay’s TVK from taking the reins of the state.

The AIADMK’s Bold Gambit

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Dravidian heartland, the AIADMK is reportedly exploring the option of offering the Chief Minister's post to the VCK. As per sources, whispers of a "Power Sharing Formula" have surfaced in the Tamil Nadu political circle.

DMK’s Backchannel Negotiations

Not to be outdone, the DMK is also in active talks with Thol. Thirumavalavan. Despite a fractured mandate and the loss of traditional bastions like Kolathur, the DMK is desperate to keep its secular alliance intact.

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Reports suggest the DMK is countering AIADMK’s offer.

VCK likely to support TVK

Amid ongoing political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is expected to announce its support for actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the ongoing Tamil Nadu government formation process.

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According to reports, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is likely to formally declare the party’s decision soon. The VCK currently holds two seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Horse trading, forgery

In a dramatic turn of events that feels more like a Kollywood thriller than a legislative transition, Tamil Nadu's political landscape is currently a whirlwind of allegations and eleventh-hour manoeuvring.

With actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay is poised to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 9. The race to secure a stable majority has triggered a firestorm of controversy involving the AMMK and the IUML.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to personally deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The move was a desperate bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.

Dhinakaran claimed the letter supporting TVK is a case of "horse trading" and forgery. He reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's

Plea IN SC

A petition has been filed in SC today again by a former IAS officer asking the Governor of TN to let Vijay and his party TVK to form the government.



This comes after a writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor of Tamil Nadu not to invite anyone other than actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK Factor

The development comes in as TVK leader Vijay remains just short of the majority mark (117/118). While he has secured the support of the Left and Congress, the VCK’s delay in submitting a formal letter of support to the Governor has stalled his swearing-in, which was originally rumored for today.