  News /
  India News /
  • Tamil Nadu to Ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to Table Bill Banning Hindi Films, Songs, Hoardings

Updated 15 October 2025 at 14:25 IST

Tamil Nadu to Ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to Table Bill Banning Hindi Films, Songs, Hoardings

The Tamil Nadu government, led by MK Stalin, is set to introduce a bill to ban Hindi hoardings, films, and songs across the state.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Tamil Nadu to Table Bill Banning Hindi Films
Tamil Nadu to Table Bill Banning Hindi Films, Songs, Hoardings | Image: ANI
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is planning to bring a new bill in the Assembly that could ban Hindi movies, songs, and hoardings across the state. The bill may be tabled today during the last day of the monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to sources, the DMK government wants to stop what it sees as the “imposition” of Hindi in the state. An emergency meeting with legal experts was held on Tuesday night to make sure the bill follows the Constitution.

The proposed law would ban the use of Hindi in public advertisements, hoardings, cinema, and songs. The government has said it is not against the Hindi language, but it does not want Hindi to be forced on people in Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “We are not against the Constitution. But we are also against the imposition of Hindi.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Vinoj Selvam called the move “stupid and absurd.” He said that the DMK is using the language issue to distract people from other problems, such as court cases and the ongoing controversy over the Foxconn investment project.

This is not the first time the Tamil Nadu government has made headlines over language issues. In March 2025, the state replaced the national rupee symbol in its budget logo with the Tamil letter for “ru” which drew criticism from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP leaders.

The current bill also comes after the ongoing disagreement between the Centre and Tamil Nadu over the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula, which promotes Hindi in schools. The DMK has always supported the two-language policy Tamil and English and believes this best serves the state's needs.

Chief Minister Stalin has often spoken about protecting Tamil identity. He said, “If a language survives, the people will survive.” His party, the DMK, has a long history of opposing Hindi imposition, going back to the anti-Hindi protests of the 1930s and 1950s.

Political experts say this move may be part of the DMK’s plan to strengthen its support ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The proposed bill could once again spark a national debate about language, identity, and federal rights.

If passed, the law will ban all public use of Hindi in hoardings, films, and songs across Tamil Nadu.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 15 October 2025 at 14:25 IST

