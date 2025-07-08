Tamil Nadu Train Tragedy: School Bus Crushed by Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai Express at Unmanned Crossing, 3 Students Killed

A heart-wrenching incident was reported on Tuesday morning from Semmankuppam in Cuddalore district where three school children were killed and at least 10 others were reportedly injured after an express train collided with a school bus at an unmanned level crossing.

The incident took place at around 7.45 AM when a van carrying students was crossing Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam. The 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai Express train struck the school van and as per reports, the impact was so severe that the bus was flung several feet away, leaving it badly damaged.

Local reports also stated that the bus driver failed to notice the oncoming train while crossing the tracks. Eyewitnesses blamed the railway gatekeeper for not lowering the barrier in time.

All injured students were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital. The condition of some remains critical.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether negligence on the part of railway personnel contributed to the tragedy.