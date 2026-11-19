Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu TVK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) V.S. Babu passed away at MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Thursday following a prolonged respiratory illness.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Babu was admitted on September 9, 2026, and had been undergoing intensive care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2:24 pm (14:24 hours) on Thursday.

The hospital's Director of Medical Services confirmed the legislator's demise, stating that Babu's health condition continued to deteriorate despite comprehensive medical treatment and the efforts of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

MGM Healthcare also expressed its deepest condolences to the late MLA's family, friends, and well-wishers.

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V.S. Babu gained widespread political prominence after defeating DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, wresting the Kolathur constituency from the DMK leader who had represented the seat since 2011.

In the major electoral upset, Babu secured 82,997 votes compared to Stalin's 74,202, winning the constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes. The result was considered particularly significant as Kolathur had long been viewed as one of Stalin's strongholds, with the DMK chief having won the seat by 70,384 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections.

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Prior to the contest, Babu was well-acquainted with the DMK, having earlier been associated with the party and served as its North Chennai district secretary. He had previously won the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency on a DMK ticket in 2006.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu following an illness, describing his sudden passing as an "irreplaceable loss."

In a post on X from the official @CMOTamilnadu handle, the message read, "I am deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing of Mr. V. S. Babu, MLA for the Kolathur constituency, following an illness."

Highlighting the late legislator's commitment to public service and connection with citizens, the post added, "The sudden passing of Mr V. S. Babu, who devoted himself entirely to public life, lived among the people as one of them, and earned everyone's love, support and trust, is an irreplaceable loss."