Tamil Nadu: TVK Summons All MLAs To Chennai For November 11 Meeting Chaired By CM Joseph Vijay Amid Deputy Speaker Assault Row

Chennai: All Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs have been summoned to Chennai in connection with the Deputy Speaker attack issue and the prevailing situation in Kallakurichi district.

A consultative meeting is expected to be held on November 11 at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Minister N. Anand.

The meeting is expected to discuss the two issues in detail, with the party leadership likely to issue strict instructions to all MLAs on handling the situation and maintaining discipline.

This development came after a man who was allegedly assaulted by Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirappalli for further treatment. The victim has alleged that he was threatened and forced to record a video denying the assault.

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Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannabiran Colony in Thuraiyur, Tiruchirappalli district, said he had repeatedly approached the municipal administration regarding the lack of basic amenities in his locality, but no action had been taken.

The alleged incident happened yesterday evening, on the occasion of Diwali, when Karthik Kumar visited the Mannachanallur area for urgent personal work. On noticing the car of Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar parked there, he approached him to raise complaints about the problems in his locality.

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According to Karthik Kumar, Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar got out of his car, verbally abused him using obscene language, assaulted him repeatedly, kicked him and chased him away.

Following the incident, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised the alleged assault and suggested that the man may have approached the Deputy Speaker to raise a local issue that should have been addressed by the minister or the area's MLA.