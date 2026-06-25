Taratala Warehouse Collapse: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the eight deceased in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area.

According to the PMO, the 20 people injured in the mishap will receive Rs 50,000 from the Centre.

In a statement on X, the PMO said that the state government is working to provide assistance to the people affected by the shed collapse.

PMO stated, "The mishap in Kolkata yesterday is saddening. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each will be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. The state government is working round the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance: PM Narendra Modi."

According to Kolkata Police, the death toll in the incident has gone up to eight. All eight victims were declared brought dead at the SSKM Hospital. A total of 20 people were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm on Wednesday. The Indian Army and the NDRF are carrying out the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had visited the hospital on Wednesday. Adhikari told reporters that of the 20 injured, 18 were said to be out of danger.

Three individuals, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, have been arrested in connection with the collapse.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mishap.

According to the official release, the SIT will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee. The team includes Inspector Debasis Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide Squad (DD); Inspector Hirak Dalapati (DD), who will serve as the new Investigating Officer (IO) of the case; Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed of the Anti-Rowdy Squad (DD); and Sub-Inspectors Manas Bhattacharya and Kushal Mondal from the Taratala Police Station.