Tareekh Pe Tareekh: Pics Of Frail 84-Year-Old Man After Being Declared Guilty In 1992 Vaishali Attack Case Go Viral

Vaishali: Pictures showing a frail 84-year-old man, Deep Rai, struggling to walk outside a court after being declared guilty in a 1992 case in Bihar's Vaishali district has gone viral on social media. Notably, Rai is the sole surviour among the five accused in the case.

The case, which is 34 years old, pertains to an alleged attack on a man named Adalat Rai and his wife by guns by five members of a family in 1992. A chargesheet was filed in 1993, with legal battles continuing for more than three decades.

During the course of the court proceedings, four of the accused died, while Deep Rai continued to make appearances in the court.

Now that he is 84 years old, the court has declared him guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those involving rioting with a deadly weapon), attempt to murder, and Section 134 of the Arms Act.

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Videos from outside the court, showed that the fragile old man, with a hunched back, was unable to walk without assistance. Two people were seen holding his arms to support him move. A policeman was walking behind him holding ropes and handcuffs.

After walking few steps, he was seen sitting on roadside to catch his breath as police waited.

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