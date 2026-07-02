Tariq Karra Says Congress Will Not Enter Cabinet Until Statehood Restored, Welcomes NC’s Jantar Mantar Protest Call

Srinagar: Amid speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle in the Omar Abdullah-led government, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Karra on Thursday said that his party will not join the Council of Ministers until full statehood is restored, calling the decision a matter of principle rather than political bargaining.

Karra told reporters: “Look, Cabinet is not our issue. Our issue is the issue of statehood. Even if we are outside the Cabinet, we are outside because of a principled stand. We had already mentioned that until the statehood is restored, we will not be a part of the Cabinet.”

He informed that the Congress priority was not ministerial positions but the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status.

“They should be given the harshest punishment under the law. This case will help ensure that Kashmir remains a harmonious society,” he said, linking the demand to broader political accountability.

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Meanwhile, Karra assured continued support to the National Conference-led government against BJP pressure. “Whenever we feel that there is an onslaught from the BJP on the government, or there is a threat from the BJP to the government, at that time you will find the Congress Party with the National Conference,” he added.

Congress leader also welcomed the NC’s proposal to stage a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar during Parliament’s Monsoon Session, noting that the Congress had spearheaded similar campaigns earlier.

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“We have already been to Jantar Mantar. We gave the calls for ‘Srinagar Chalo’, ‘Jammu Chalo’ and then ‘Delhi Chalo’ a year ago. Today, those who had inhibitions or compulsions then are also participating. This is a place of joy for us,” Karra said.

“Our consistent position has been clear; restoration of statehood is the foremost political demand of the Congress. Any participation in governance will remain conditional on that objective,” said Tariq Karra.