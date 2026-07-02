Thirty-Six Years After Sarla Bhat’s Killing, BJP Demands Stern Trial, Says Justice Incomplete Without Pakistan-Based Accused

Srinagar: Thirty-six years after the abduction and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP has renewed its demand for a strong trial and harsh punishment for all accused, insisting that justice remains incomplete until every perpetrator faces the law.

State Investigation Agency (SIA) this week submitted a 700-page chargesheet before a designated NIA court, naming banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik and four accomplices; Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, and Mohammad Yousuf Sofi. The agency described the move as a “historic milestone” in the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism.

BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi welcomed the development but stressed that closure was still pending.

“After 36 years, we are finally seeing movement in the Sarla Bhat case. It is a positive sign. Yet, Kashmir’s daughter had to wait 36 years for justice,” he said during a press conference in Srinagar

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“Even today, justice remains incomplete. One of the killers is in Pakistan. True justice will be served only when he is brought to India and faces the law,” he added.

The killing, allegedly carried out on Malik’s directions, remains one of the most haunting episodes of militancy in Kashmir. Bhat, who worked at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), was abducted in April 1990 and found dead in downtown Srinagar a day later.

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Sethi criticized past governments for engaging with Malik, he said “During the Congress government, he was the same person who was seen shaking hands with the Prime Minister. Those whose hands are drenched in blood were invited to the PM’s residence,”.

Sethi further added that the case is not just about one victim, “There are several other pending cases involving victims from both the Hindu and Muslim communities. They, too, deserve justice. They should be given the harshest punishment under the law,”.

“This case will help ensure that Kashmir remains a harmonious society. Kashmir has witnessed the dark clouds of terrorism, but those clouds have now passed. We hope the prosecution pursues the case effectively and ensures justice is delivered,” he added.