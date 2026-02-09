Tarn Taran Horror: Law Student Shoots Female Classmate Dead, Then Kills Self | WATCH CCTV Footage

Tarn Taran: CCTV captured a tragic incident where a first-year student allegedly shot his female classmate dead inside a classroom before turning the weapon on himself in a college in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

The incident occurred moments before the class commenced in a reputed law college in Usma village on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushera Pannuan, and Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village. Both were first-year students pursuing their law degrees at the institution.

While the motive remains unclear, senior police officials are reviewing CCTV footage as primary evidence in their investigation.

Horror in the Classroom

According to eyewitness and preliminary police reports, the tragedy took place when Prince Raj entered the classroom with a bag slung over his back.

He reportedly approached Sandeep and another classmate, speaking with them. The three then moved to seats at the back of the classroom and continued talking.

The footage shows Prince Raj suddenly standing up from his seat and reaching into his bag. With his back turned to the two women, he pulls out a gun, spins around, and fires at Kaur from point-blank range.

As Kaur falls, her classmate recoils in shock, while Prince Raj immediately shoots himself with the same weapon seconds after and collapses.

The sound of gunfire echoed through the campus corridors, sending students and faculty into a state of shock and panic.

While Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince Raj was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police Investigation

Senior police officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagbir Singh, reached the college campus shortly after the incident was reported.

FIRs have been lodged, and the bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

A forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, recovering the weapon and several empty cartridges from the classroom floor.

"We are currently examining the CCTV footage from the college to reconstruct the exact sequence of events," stated a police official.

“While the motive is yet to be fully ascertained, we are looking into all personal and social angles to understand what led to this extreme step,” the official stated further.

The Impact

The college has been temporarily closed as authorities conduct their investigation.

The brutal nature of the crime, occurring within the perceived safety of an academic environment, has raised serious questions regarding campus security and the mental health of students.