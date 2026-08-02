Taslima Nasrin Bats For UCC Across South Asia; Demands Madrasas Be Abolished, Calling Them ‘Jihadi Factories’

Kolkata: Exiled Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen on Sunday strongly advocated a Uniform Civil Code across South Asia and called for the complete abolition of madrasas, describing them as “jihadi factories” that should be converted into secular schools.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after returning to the city nearly two decades later, Nasreen said she has campaigned for the UCC for the past 40 years.

“I have been fighting for the UCC for the past 40 years. This is much needed in any civilised country,” she stated.

She linked the demand to the continuing impact of religious laws on women’s rights in Bangladesh. Nasreen alleged that Hindu women there lack basic rights, including the right to divorce, and claimed that hatred against Hindus is taught in some madrasas and mosques.

Advertisement

“Abolish madrasas as they are ‘jihadi factories’, convert them into secular schools,” she said, adding that such institutions and certain political forces oppose women’s equality and seek Sharia rule.

She further said that her return to Kolkata after 19 years proves that “injustice can be long but cannot be permanent.” She stressed that her struggle has always been for women’s rights and freedom of expression, and not for or against any political party.

Advertisement

Nasreen criticised Jamaat-e-Islami, warning that its rise as an opposition force threatens minorities and is pushing Bangladesh “towards darkness.” She also demanded that the ban on the Awami League be lifted, arguing that no political party should be banned and describing the action against the party as undemocratic. She alleged that many Awami League workers had been tortured and killed and expressed uncertainty about whether former prime minister Sheikh Hasina would be able to return.

On her own return to Kolkata, Nasreen contrasted her experiences under successive West Bengal governments and said she believes the current BJP-led central government supports freedom of speech. She thanked West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety during the visit and noted that she had yet to decide whether to stay in the city. Nasreen had been forced to leave Kolkata in 2007 amid protests over her writings.

She also commented on India-Bangladesh relations, expressing hope that ties would remain strong while recalling India’s role in the 1971 Liberation War.

"I hope that the relationship between the two countries will be good. We always acknowledge what India did for us in 1971. But some Pakistani jihadis are against India," she said.

She further said that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi reminded her of the student movement in Bangladesh, alleging that "jihadis" were behind the movement in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen said, "I saw a small clip of the CJP protest. It looked like the student movement in Bangladesh through which we were fooled. We witnessed that jihadis were behind the student movement in Bangladesh."

Nasreen’s remarks come amid her first public visit to Kolkata in nearly 20 years and reflect her long-standing positions on secularism, women’s rights and minority issues in the region.