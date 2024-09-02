sb.scorecardresearch
  • Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India: Engine, Features, Price, Availability and More

Published 17:03 IST, September 2nd 2024

Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India: Engine, Features, Price, Availability and More

Tata Curvv Petrol Launched: Tata Motors has unveiled the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of its Curvv SUV in India, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India: Engine, Features, Price, Availability and More | Image: Tata Motors
