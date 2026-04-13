Tata Sons Chairperson Chandrasekaran Vows Strict Action In 'Sexual Abuse' Case At TCS Nashik

New Delhi: In a reaction to the sexual harassment allegations from Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik office, Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran has termed the charges as “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He also assured that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness.

Chandrasekaran said that this company has initiated action against the accused employees and his company is extending full cooperation. He stressed that the Tata Group maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” towards such cases.