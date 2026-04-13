Tata Sons Chairperson Chandrasekaran Vows Strict Action In 'Sexual Abuse' Case At TCS Nashik
Chandrasekaran said that action has already been initiated against the accused employees and that the company is extending full cooperation. He stressed that the Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a reaction to the sexual harassment allegations from Tata Consultancy Services' Nashik office, Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran has termed the charges as “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He also assured that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness.
Chandrasekaran said that this company has initiated action against the accused employees and his company is extending full cooperation. He stressed that the Tata Group maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” towards such cases.
"The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation," he stated on Monday.
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