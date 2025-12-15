Taxi Driver Arrested for Beheading Live-in Partner, Returns Home to Start Wedding Prep

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a taxi driver was arrested for allegedly beheading his live-in partner and dumping her body in a forested area to marry another woman.

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman named Uma was killed by her boyfriend, and her headless body was found near Kalesar National Park in Haryana on Sunday. After committing the alleged crime, Bilal returned home and continued his upcoming wedding shopping, behaving normally like nothing happened, as per the police.

According to the investigators, on the evening of December 6, Bilal picked up Uma in a Swift car from Saharanpur and drove around for nearly six hours. He later took her to a secluded spot near the Lal Dhang gorge, close to the Kalesar forest, where he allegedly murdered her and severed her head before fleeing the scene.

The accused was later arrested, and during questioning, he led police to the spot where Uma’s severed head had been concealed. Officers are still working to recover the weapon used in the crime.

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old woman, Kusum, was stabbed to death in broad daylight inside a temple in the DDA Flats complex. The woman, who was the temple's priest's wife, was offering prayers inside the temple and was attacked multiple times by two men with a knife, which led to her death.

Upon learning of the incident, the police acted swiftly, detaining the main accused along with the weapon used in the crime.

