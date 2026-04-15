Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • TCS Conversion Row: IT Giant Asks Nashik Employees Not To Come On-Site, New Recruits Directed To Postpone Joining Date

TCS Conversion Row: IT Giant Asks Nashik Employees Not To Come On-Site, New Recruits Directed To Postpone Joining Date

According to the IT Forum Head, the TCS Nashik has almost decided to shut down the unit. However, efforts are on, not to let TCS move out of Nashik.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
tcs
tcs | Image: Reuters

Nashik: As the TCS 'conversion' case deepens, the Tata-owned IT giant at Nashik has now temporarily asked its current employees not to come on-site. Moreover, reports indicate that new recruits have also been asked not to join at the site.

Advertisement

According to the IT Forum Head, the TCS Nashik has almost decided to shut down the unit. However, efforts are on, not to let TCS move out of Nashik.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By :
Satyaki Baidya
Published On: