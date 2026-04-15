TCS Conversion Row: IT Giant Asks Nashik Employees Not To Come On-Site, New Recruits Directed To Postpone Joining Date
According to the IT Forum Head, the TCS Nashik has almost decided to shut down the unit. However, efforts are on, not to let TCS move out of Nashik.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nashik: As the TCS 'conversion' case deepens, the Tata-owned IT giant at Nashik has now temporarily asked its current employees not to come on-site. Moreover, reports indicate that new recruits have also been asked not to join at the site.
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According to the IT Forum Head, the TCS Nashik has almost decided to shut down the unit. However, efforts are on, not to let TCS move out of Nashik.
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