VIP Culture? BJP MLA's Son Rams Thar Into 5 People in Madhya Pradesh; Claims 'I Was Honking, Why Didn't You Move?'

New Delhi: In a grim display of 'VIP culture' run amok, the son of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh reportedly plowed his SUV into five pedestrians in Shivpuri, triggering a high-profile investigation.

The incident occurred during the early hours at 7:30 AM, when Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly collided with five people, including three on a motorcycle and two female pedestrians.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni.

Complainant Sanjay Parihar, a resident of Sanheda in Datia, said he along with Ashish and Anshul was travelling on a motorcycle towards Thanra village for work. Sita Verma and Pooja Soni were walking ahead of them on the road.

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He alleged that the SUV approached from behind and first hit their motorcycle, throwing them onto the road, before also hitting the two women. Locals rushed to the spot and shifted all five injured to a nearby hospital.

The injured claimed that Dinesh Lodhi was behind the wheel. They said the vehicle bore the name "Pritam Lodhi" on the front and "MLA" on the rear. They further alleged that the accused got into an argument with them after the crash and also issued threats.

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Adding insult to injury, the accused allegedly shifted the blame onto his victims, suggesting they were at fault for failing to yield the road despite his blaring sirens. In the recorded video, MLA's son is heard saying, “I was honking and using siren, why were you swerving?.”

When a bystander began recording a video, the accused objected allegedly using threatening language.

Responding to the incident, MLA Pritam Lodhi said action should be taken in accordance with the law. In a post on social media, he stated that for a public representative, neither his son nor family is above the public, and urged the police to ensure justice for the victims.