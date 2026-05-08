TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Full Chronology of Nida Khan's Arrest, Nashik Police's 4-Day Secret Operation

New Delhi: The Nashik Police on Thursday arrested Nida Khan, the prime accused in an alleged forced religious conversion case linked to a sexual harassment complaint involving employees associated with TCS, following a meticulously planned covert operation spanning several cities in Maharashtra.

Police sources said Khan had been absconding for nearly a month and was constantly changing locations to evade arrest.

How Did The Arrest Take Place?

According to investigators, Nida Khan was hiding in a rented apartment belonging to a relative in Kauser Colony in Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She had reportedly been staying there for the past three to four days along with her parents, brother and maternal aunt.

Nida Khan was arrested on the basis of phone tracing, which revealed that she was in contact with her husband and relatives. The SIT investigation team traced Nida Khan's location based on technical surveillance, mobile location and inputs.

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Police said Khan was simultaneously in touch with lawyers in Sambhajinagar and was preparing to move the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

More Than 20 Police Personnel In Civil Clothes

Sources revealed that the Nashik Police tracked Khan’s location through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. More than 20 police personnel, including women officers, were deployed in civilian clothes and had been conducting reconnaissance in the locality for the last four days.

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To avoid alerting the accused, the police deliberately avoided uniforms and official police vehicles during the operation.

Officials believe the covert strategy prevented Khan from escaping yet again.

Multi-City Escape Attempt Before Arrest

Investigators said Khan had allegedly taken shelter in multiple cities over the last month, including Nashik, Thane, Bhiwandi, Mumbra and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while attempting to stay ahead of police teams.

Earlier, Khan’s lawyers had moved an anticipatory bail plea reportedly citing her pregnancy, but the court rejected the application.

Transit Remand Secured Late Night

Late on Thursday night, Khan was produced before a judge at the judicial residence near Sutgirni Chowk, where the Nashik Police secured her transit remand.

She was subsequently brought to Nashik in a special vehicle and is expected to be produced before the Nashik Road Court on Friday afternoon.

Police To Probe Alleged International Links

Police officials said Khan will now face detailed interrogation regarding the larger conspiracy, including the assistance she allegedly received while absconding and possible international connections linked to the case.

Investigators are also expected to examine her mobile phone for digital evidence, including alleged videos related to religious conversion activities.

Two Other Accused Taken Back Into Custody

In a parallel development, two of the six accused in the case - Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi and Raza Memon - have been taken back into police custody from judicial remand for further interrogation by the Mumbai Naka Police.

Officials said the duo is being questioned regarding additional charges, including allegations of hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments and administering a sedative substance to the victim.