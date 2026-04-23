TCS Nashik: Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon To Be Taken Into Police Custody In Fresh Case

Nashik: In a fresh update in the TCS Nashik case, four of the accused, namely Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Raza Memon, are slated to be taken into police custody in a new case. All four will be produced before the court on Friday (April 24).

Earlier, they had been remanded to judicial custody by a Nashik court. Meanwhile, the court has rejected interim relief in Danish Shaikh’s bail application.

A total of seven people were arrested in connection with the sexual offence cases linked to TCS Nashik, and all of them have filed bail applications. A total of nine cases have been registered against the accused, involving eight TCS employees. Among those arrested are two women, including an assistant general manager.

The whereabouts of one woman employee, wanted in the first case registered at the Deolali Camp police station, remain unknown. The initial case, filed on March 26, includes charges of rape, sexual harassment, and hurting religious sentiments.

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Subsequently, eight more cases related to sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments were registered at the Mumbai Naka police station on April 2.

Except for the two women accused, the remaining individuals have been named in more than one of the nine cases. Two accused in the Deolali Camp rape case have applied for bail, while the co-accused woman employee is still untraceable. The hearing on their bail pleas is scheduled for May 2 before the Nashik Road sessions court.

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Court Refuses Interim Relief to Nida Khan

The court has also denied interim bail to accused Nida Khan, while her anticipatory release application is being considered. The matter will now be taken up again on April 27.