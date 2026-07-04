Teaching Empathy Through Theatre: NSD’s ‘Rang Amlan’ Reaches Children From Chhattisgarh’s Naxal Areas To Correctional Homes

New Delhi: As the golden evening light softened over Rajghat, the air at Satyagraha Mandap filled with anticipation. Laughter and whispers rippled through rows of eager young faces. Tonight, the curtains rose not just on a play, but on a festival dedicated to nurturing India’s future through the transformative power of theatre.

The theatrical productions of the Rang Amlan 2026 Children’s Theatre Festival commenced today under the joint initiative of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). Six outstanding children’s theatre productions are being staged especially for the 155 enthusiastic workshop participants, offering them a living masterclass in storytelling, performance, and stagecraft.

The workshop, which began on 30 June, has gathered 155 children into five vibrant groups of roughly 30–33 participants each. Under the patient guidance of seasoned theatre practitioners, these young artists are immersed in intensive training--learning not only skills but also confidence, empathy, and the joy of collective creation.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama, captured the deeper mission behind the initiative: “Given the beautiful power of shaping a healthy society through nurturing the future citizens of India, NSD has increasingly focused on children’s theatre workshops through its Theatre-in-Education (TiE) Company, Children’s Theatre Wing, and other branches. In the summer of 2026 alone, we have organized more than 100 children’s theatre workshops in different parts of the country, including many in rural and tribal setups as well as marginalised community pockets in urban areas.”

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He emphasized NSD’s commitment to inclusivity, reaching children often left on the margins: “Our focus has also been to make it more and more inclusive in every aspect--be it children in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister’s Package employees at Pandit Colony, Kashmir, as well as children of correctional homes, among others. We express our gratitude to DTTDC for coming forward to support us in our effort through Rang Amlan. We look forward to many more such partnerships in the future.”

The festival opened this evening with the poignant Shanti Ki Pukar, directed by Nisha Trivedi, at 6:00 p.m. Over the coming days, audiences and participants alike will be treated to a rich tapestry of stories: Premchand Ki Ladkiyan (directed by Jayanta Rabha) on 5 July, Bhootnagri (Gulshan Walia) on 6 July, the lyrical Jake Jake Uri Jai Sarai (Jhoond Ke Jhoond Chdiyan Udd Jaati Hain) (Parag Sarmah) on 7 July, the whimsical Ribike, Green Bearded King and Giant Bean Stalk (Vikram Singh) on 8 July, and Mobile A Sur? (Himmat Singh Negi) on 9 July. Performances from 5 to 9 July will begin at 7:15 p.m. daily.

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On 10 July, the workshop will reach its joyful crescendo at Abhimanch Auditorium, NSD, from 5:30 p.m. onwards. All five groups will present their own demonstrations, showcasing the creativity, confidence, teamwork, and theatrical skills they have cultivated over these precious days.