Techie Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Nikita Singhania, 2 Others

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Saturday granted bail to the three accused in the Techie Atul Subhash suicide case. The court’s decision came up after hearing the bail pleas filed by Atul Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. According to the reports, during the hearing of the bail applications in the 29th CCH court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) argued against granting bail to the accused, but the court eventually ordered their bail.

Notably, the high-profile techie suicide case revolves around the alleged harassment of Atul Subhash by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family members, which led to his suicide. Atul's family has been seeking justice, with his father appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, Nikita's uncle, in the same case. The three accused were arrested in December 2024 and were remanded to judicial custody.