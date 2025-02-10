Teen Kills Mother's Lover With Brick, Dumps Body in Park Pond, Cops Nab Him

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a teenager for allegedly killing his mother's lover and throwing his body in a pond inside a park, according to an official on Monday.

As per the police, the accused, enraged over his mother's alleged relationship, killed her lover by hitting him with a brick. He planned and committed the murder with a friend.

"We received a PCR call on Monday at Ghazipur Police Station about a body found in the lake at Smritivan Park. A team was immediately dispatched and discovered the partially submerged body of a 24-year-old man, later identified as Rahul Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand. He had multiple head injuries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a press statement.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the scene, and the body was sent to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on initial findings, a murder case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

"Four teams—including Ghazipur police, the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff, and AATS—were deployed. Investigators analyzed CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera data. During the probe, they found that the victim had been in regular contact with a woman," the statement read.

Upon questioning, the woman admitted she had been in a relationship with Rahul for two years. She revealed that the previous night, he had visited her house while intoxicated and created a scene. Unable to handle the situation, she asked her son to drop him home, police said.

Instead, the woman's son and his friend took Rahul to Smritivan Park, where they attacked him with a brick, killing him on the spot. They then disposed of the body and the murder weapon in the pond before fleeing.