Published 10:51 IST, February 10th 2025
Teenage Boy Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Seelampur
A teenage boy was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of North-East district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur | Image: Freepik
New Delhi: A teenage boy was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of North-East district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night and police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, they said.
"The victim, believed to be around 17-18 years of age, was found lying in a pool on the street. He was shifted to the GTB Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body has been taken into custody for autopsy," a police officer said.
Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area for clues.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:51 IST, February 10th 2025