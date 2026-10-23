Teenage Girls Becoming Mothers a Matter of Concern, Says UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday voiced strong concern over instances of girls aged 13 and 14 becoming mothers, stressing that this is the age when they should be focused on education and building their futures rather than shouldering parental responsibilities.

Speaking at a programme held at Maharishi University of Information Technology in Lucknow, the Governor called for a shift in societal attitudes towards girls and the issue of early pregnancies. She noted that young girls are being burdened with motherhood at a time when they ought to be studying and progressing in life.

“Girls aged 13-14 are at an age when they should be studying and moving ahead in life. At that very age, we place a child in their arms. What kind of mindset is this? And it is students themselves who do this,” Patel said. She referred to cases involving young girls living in orphanages and boys who face imprisonment as a result of their actions.

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The Governor’s remarks highlighted the need for greater awareness and a change in mindset to protect the educational and personal development of adolescent girls.