Rape Convict Tarun Tejpal Sentenced to 10 Years; Given Four Weeks to Surrender

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, hours after the court overturned his 2021 acquittal in a 2013 sexual assault case. The bench ordered that all his sentences will run concurrently. Taking note of Tejpal's request, the court also granted him four weeks to surrender before beginning his prison term. The police inspector concerned has been directed to submit a compliance report on the fines imposed to the court. The Goa government's appeal against the earlier acquittal has been allowed.

The court handed down separate sentences under each of the charges Tejpal was convicted on, all set to run concurrently. He received 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5 lakh under Section 376(2)(f) of the IPC, which deals with rape by a person in a position of trust or authority. A second, identical sentence of 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a ₹5 lakh fine was handed down under Section 376(2)(k), which relates to rape by a person in a position of control over the survivor. For assault or criminal force intended to outrage modesty under Section 354, he was sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. A further one year's rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine, was imposed under Section 354A for sexual harassment. Under Section 354B, which covers assault with intent to disrobe a woman, the court awarded three years' rigorous imprisonment.

Since all the sentences will run concurrently, Tejpal's effective term in prison will be 10 years, the longest single sentence among those imposed. The court has directed the police inspector concerned to file a compliance report on the fines with the court. The Goa government's appeal against Tejpal's earlier acquittal was allowed.

Reacting to the verdict, Tejpal told ANI that he plans to move the Supreme Court. He said the case against him stemmed from political revenge and from work done by Tehelka during his time as editor. He pointed out that the trial in the lower court had gone on for seven and a half years, ending in his acquittal, and alleged that people connected to those in power often escape punishment while those who criticised them face consequences. As examples, he named activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying they have spent years in jail. Tejpal claimed that Tehelka's reporting may have caused political embarrassment or hurt the interests of certain powerful people, and that he has faced a campaign of revenge for the past thirteen years. He added that he still trusts the judiciary and believes some judges will eventually recognise the truth, saying he intends to place all the evidence before the public.

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Background of the case

The case traces back to an appeal filed by the Goa government in 2022, challenging a 2021 sessions court order that had acquitted Tejpal on the grounds that messages sent by the woman to him suggested she was not "traumatised or terrified." The original complaint dates to November 2013, when a junior colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator during the Tehelka ThinkFest event in Goa, allegations he denied throughout the investigation and trial.

The state government argued that the trial court had misread the evidence and leaned on stereotypes about how survivors of sexual assault are expected to behave. An apology email Tejpal had sent the woman after the alleged incident was cited as important evidence during the appeal proceedings.

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