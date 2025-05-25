Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Lover' Post: Read the Viral 'Confession'

A social media post by Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, about his "lover of 12 years" has garnered significant attention from social media users eager to know more about the woman.

The post, made from Tej Pratap Yadav's Facebook account, features a photo of him with a woman and suggests that the two have been in a romantic relationship for over a decade.

"I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav! We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. We have been in a relationship for the last 12 years," the post read.

Not much information about the woman is available online. However, after the post was made public, curious social media users began speculating whether marriage is on the cards for the duo.

Social media users were quick to point out that Tej Pratap Yadav is already married to Aishwarya, granddaughter of late Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. The couple got married in 2018, but separated within months amid allegations of marital discord.

However, the RJD leader later issued a clarification, stating that his account had been hacked and that the photos were edited in an attempt to defame him and his family.

"My social media platform have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours," the 37-year-old wrote in a post on his X handle.

Yadav is currently vacationing in the Maldives. A video on his Instagram account shows him meditating by the beach.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Expels Tej Pratap Yadav From Party

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday announced his decision to expel his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years. He added that Tej Pratap has also been removed from their family.

This follows Tej Pratap Yadav’s controversial Facebook post with “lover” Anushka Yadav.

What Lalu Yadav Said

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”