Tej Pratap Yadav Welcomes Brother Tejashwi's Newborn Son With Heartfelt Post Amid Row Over Ties With Anushka

In the midst of ongoing controversies, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on the birth of his second child.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Tej Pratap took to social media to share his joy over becoming an uncle. In a post on X, he wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Banke Bihari Ji, I am honored to become an elder uncle with the arrival of my newborn nephew. Congratulations and best wishes to my younger brother Tejashwi and his wife Rajshri. I send my warm blessings and love to my little nephew."

Tej Pratap’s post comes at a time when tensions within the Yadav family have been making headlines. Despite ongoing disputes, his public congratulatory message showed a moment of unity within the family. His gesture was widely appreciated, especially since it came after several controversies surrounding his personal life.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in Bihar, and his wife, Rajshri, have welcomed a baby boy, marking the arrival of their second child. The couple expressed their joy, with Tejashwi sharing photos of his newborn son on social media. His mother, Rabri Devi, also posted pictures of her holding the newborn, visibly delighted. "Sending all my love and blessings to my little grandson," she wrote in her post.

Tejashwi’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, also expressed his happiness, with many political figures from various parties congratulating the family on the arrival of the new baby. The news of Tejashwi becoming a father again has brought joy to the Yadav family, and many see it as a moment of happiness amidst the political drama surrounding the family.

Tejashwi Yadav Responds After Lalu Yadav Expels Tej Pratap from the Party

Tejashwi Yadav has largely remained silent regarding the ongoing family issues, particularly the recent decision by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, to expel his elder son, Tej Pratap, from the party. Lalu Prasad cited Tej Pratap’s actions and his disregard for party values as the reasons for this decision. The expulsion was seen as a part of an effort to salvage the family’s political image, especially with the upcoming Bihar elections. Despite the strain, Tejashwi has remained focused on his role as the leader of the opposition and has refrained from commenting publicly on the situation with his brother.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out Amid Controversy

Tej Pratap Yadav’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, recently broke her silence on the ongoing controversies surrounding her former husband. She expressed her frustration regarding Lalu Yadav’s decision to expel Tej Pratap from the family and party, calling it a “drama” designed to manage political optics ahead of elections. Aishwarya also pointed out that she had only learned about her divorce through the media, claiming that she was unaware of the situation before the public announcements. She accused Lalu and his family of ruining her life by forcing her into a marriage with Tej Pratap without understanding the full circumstances.