  • Tejashwi Yadav Gives Big Update on Lalu Yadav’s Health, calls Father 'Kaleje Vale Aadmi'

Updated April 2nd 2025, 19:10 IST

Tejashwi Yadav Gives Big Update on Lalu Yadav’s Health, calls Father 'Kaleje Vale Aadmi'

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav said that his father Lalu Yadav’s health is stable at the present and he will be taken to AIIMS Delhi.

Reported by: Manas Gupta
RJD chief Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav
RJD chief Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav | Image: X

Patna: RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav on Wednesday said that his father Lalu Yadav’s health is stable at the present, adding that he will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. 

"He is normal at present, he will be taken to the Delhi AIIMS soon for further treatment... 'Lalu Yadav kaleje wale aadmi hain'...Soon, he will be fit and fine..." Tejashwi Yadav told reporters outside Paras Hospital in Patna, where his father was admitted for a while.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken to Paras Hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated. He has now left the hospital. 

Hospital authorities had stated that RJD chief Lalu Yadav had a fever and was given medication for that. 

Lalu Yadav Leaves Paras Hospital | WATCH

When he arrived, he was a little low, but soon he started responding to the treatments and became alert…He talked to everyone. He has to go to Delhi today," said Dr Prakash Sinha, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Paras Hospital. 

In September of the previous year, Yadav underwent angioplasty in Mumbai to treat heart-related issues. Prior to this, in 2022, he received a kidney transplant in Singapore, with his younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, donating a kidney to him. 

His medical history also includes open-heart surgery in 2014. This recent health update comes amidst ongoing investigations into Yadav and his family, particularly regarding the land-for-jobs scam case.
 

Published April 2nd 2025, 19:10 IST