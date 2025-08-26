Tejasvi Surya Questions Congress Govt's Banu Mushtaq Invite For Dasara Inauguration, Cites Past Remarks On Hindu Symbolism

Bengaluru: The Congress-ruled Karnataka government's decision to invite author and activist Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival has led to a political controversy in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including MP Tejasvi Surya, have questioned the appropriateness of Mushtaq's role in the festival's inauguration, citing concerns about her faith and conflicting views with the Hindu religious traditions associated with Dasara.

BJP MP Surya on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to invite Mushtaq, alleging that such decisions were part of a larger, well-orchestrated conspiracy by “urban Naxals and Marxists”, with the support of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government. To corroborate his claims, he even cited various moves taken by the Karnataka government, including the Dharmasthala SIT probe, and alleged that all these moves share common links.

In a post on X, Surya registered his objections to Mushtaq's selection, citing her past statements criticising the worship of Kannada as Mother Bhuvaneshwari and her objections to Hindu cultural symbolism associated with the Kannada flag. The BJP MP's accusations extend beyond the Dasara controversy, as he also criticised the Congress government's initiatives, such as the Anti-Communal Task Force, the Hate Speech Bill, and the Rohith Vemula Bill, which he claims are being pushed at Rahul Gandhi's insistence, describing these moves as part of a larger design to create a divide. He argued that these actions are not isolated incidents but rather part of a coordinated strategy to undermine Hindu cultural and religious traditions.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, in his post on X, said, “The so-called Anti-Communal Task Force, the Hate Speech Bill, the Rohith Vemula Bill pushed at Rahul Gandhi’s insistence, the dubious Dharmasthala SIT, and now the Congress government’s decision to have Smt. Banu Mustaq - who has openly expressed her opposition to the worship of Kannada as mother Bhuvaneshwari, objected to the Hindu cultural symbolism associated with the Kannada flag - inaugurate the sacred Dasara Chamundeshwari Pooja - all these are not isolated moves. They are part of a single, well-orchestrated game plan scripted by urban naxals and Marxists, executed with the full enthusiasm of Siddaramaiah and the Congress state government. We must see through this design and resist it with all our strength.”

Congress Government's Move Stirs Row

Apart from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, former minister and BJP MLC CT Ravi, and former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, have also questioned Banu Mushtaq's role in the festival's inauguration. CT Ravi clearly asserted that a person with questionable beliefs in the religious event shouldn't be part of it. He stated that it is inappropriate for a person whose faith is uncertain to preside over a religious ceremony.

Pratap Simha, while expressing his respect for the Banu Mushtaq's achievements, questioned her suitability for the role, saying, "Does she have faith in Chamundeshwari Devi? Is she following our traditions?" He asserted that while Mushtaq's literary achievements are commendable, she should limit her role to cultural events and not participate in the religious inauguration of Dasara.

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP, said in a post on X, “I personally hold respect for Bhanu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to be in conflict with her own religious beliefs. Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasizes belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha."

"Without such clarity, it does not appear appropriate for Banu Mushtaq madam to inaugurate Dasara. She may certainly inaugurate cultural or literary events within Dasara festivities, but the religious inauguration of Dasara itself should be refrained from," Yatnal said.

Meanwhile, despite the BJP's objections, the Karnataka government has defended its decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival. Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that Dasara is a national festival, not solely a religious one, and therefore, Mushtaq's participation is not an issue. "It is not right to oppose this. This is not a religious issue. Dasara is a national festival," Parameshwara said.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah had announced Mushtaq's name as the chief guest for the Nada Habba (state festival) Dasara celebrations, praising her as a "progressive thinker" and outlining her literary and social contributions.

Who Is Banu Mushtaq?

Banu Mushtaq is a Kannada writer, activist, and lawyer who was awarded the International Booker Prize this year for her book ‘Heart Lamp’, a collection of short stories that offers an intimate insight into the lives of Muslim women in South India. Mushtaq is known for her advocacy of women's rights and her legal work questioning discrimination against them. Her literary works have been recognised by the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe awards.

The Mysuru Dasara festival is a 10-day celebration that attracts millions of people from across the globe. It is an important cultural event that showcases Karnataka's rich heritage and traditions.