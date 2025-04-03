Telangana Government Files Cases Against Protesters After Supreme Court Intervention

The action comes on the heels of a significant ruling by the Supreme Court, which ordered the Telangana government to halt all activities | Image: X

New Delhi: In response to ongoing protests regarding the Telangana government’s proposed development plans near the University of Hyderabad, the Telangana government has filed two cases against prominent protesters, including Konatham Dileep and Krishank Manne, accusing them of spreading false information to cause public unrest.

The cases were registered at the Gachibowli Police Station, under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad, following complaints filed by Arundwaj Reddy, a member of the NSUL, and Satish Kumar, chairman of the TPCC social media wing.

Supreme Court’s Intervention Over Environmental Concerns

The action comes on the heels of a significant ruling by the Supreme Court, which ordered the Telangana government to halt all activities except for those aimed at protecting trees on a land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, cited an interim report from the Telangana High Court that revealed alarming deforestation on the land in question.

The Supreme Court’s bench expressed concern over the destruction of trees and directed the Telangana Chief Secretary to explain the urgency behind starting developmental activities on the land, which included the felling of trees.

The court specifically asked if the state government had conducted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before initiating these activities.

Government's Plan for IT Development Sparks Controversy

The Telangana government’s plans to develop a 400-acre information technology (IT) infrastructure have sparked protests, particularly among students of the University of Hyderabad.

The students have taken to the streets in large numbers, voicing their opposition to the project due to its potential environmental and ecological impacts.

In addition to student protests, the opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have also expressed their opposition to the state government’s development proposal.