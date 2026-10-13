Telangana High Court Advocates Protest Against Rahul Gandhi, Demand Apology Over Alleged Judicial Remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court advocates on Tuesday staged a protest against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he made disparaging remarks against the judiciary at the Supreme Court in Delhi yesterday.

The protest follows the protest march of INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, which marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao, present at the protest today, said that Gandhi has shown a lack of respect for the judiciary by organising rallies to the Supreme Court and filing flawed applications. He asserted that Gandhi aims to diminish public trust in judicial processes.

"He has no respect for the judiciary. He took a rally to the Supreme Court and filed a very erroneous application. Rahul Gandhi wants people to lose faith in the judiciary. Their Kerala unit has asked for the resignation of the CJI. He is discrediting the constitutional institutions like the ECI, the judiciary, and also the President of India's office," he said.

Advertisement

He further demanded that Gandhi must apologise to the entire judicial community, stating that he is only trying to settle his political agenda.

"He should apologise to the entire judicial community. He should apologise to all the judges, and all the judges and the judicial institution should oppose Rahul Gandhi's statement and his acts because this undermines our judiciary and is trying to settle his political agenda with the help of some people in the field of judiciary, judicial ground," he said.

Advertisement

Senior advocate and BJP leader Karuna Sagar also criticised the Congress party's rhetoric surrounding the Constitution of India. He emphasised that the Chief Election Commissioner is a constitutionally elected official rather than a directly democratic one, meaning there is no lawful basis to unilaterally demand removal without following strict legal procedures.

"The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi always flash the Constitution of India; they never try to open it and read it. They should read the Constitution first. You can't demand the Chief Election Commissioner, who is not democratically elected, who is constitutionally appointed, and you have no right to ask him to remove himself from office," he said.

Dismissing the opposition's campaign, Sagar said that the Opposition's actions undermine institutional integrity. They do not protect democracy or the Constitution, but instead damage them.

"If you have any evidence, show it before the people of India, show it before the courts, show it before the parliament, and don't do showmanship in the name of saving democracy. This is all political drama. You are not saving democracy, you are not saving the Constitution, you are murdering them," he said.