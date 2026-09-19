'Unacceptable Regardless of Rank': Telangana Home Guard Arrested For Dragging Woman by Hair at Railway Station

Hyderabad, Telangana: Cyberabad Police have arrested a Home Guard of the Railway Protection Force in connection with a viral video that purportedly shows him assaulting a woman and dragging her by her hair at Hafeezpet Railway Station.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh said on Saturday that the accused, identified as Anand, has been taken into custody and will be produced before a magistrate for judicial remand. He has also been removed from service.

“In connection with an assault on a woman at a railway station in Hyderabad, one Home Guard who is working with the Railway Protection Force, Anand, has been arrested and taken into custody. He will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. Similarly, he has been removed from the rolls of the Home Guard; his name will be struck off,” CP Ramesh said in a video statement.

“We do not tolerate any such instances of violence against women, crime against women. Telangana Police follows a strict policy of zero tolerance for crime against women,” he added.

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The action followed a video that circulated widely on social media showing the Home Guard allegedly beating a woman and later dragging her by her hair outside the station.

Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand had earlier condemned the incident, stating that such behaviour by police personnel is unacceptable regardless of rank or provocation.

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“Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training,” the DGP said in a post on X.

He clarified that the Home Guard was on deputation to the Railway Police Force and was not part of the local police.

“He will be removed from service, and a case will also be booked, and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately,” CV Anand added.

South Central Railway confirmed that the personnel involved was a Home Guard of the Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station.

“The incident reported at Hafeezpet Railway Station was enquired into, and the personnel concerned was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to the Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action,” the railway authorities said in a post on X.