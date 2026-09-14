Updated 14 September 2026 at 13:31 IST Telangana: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Medchal-Malkajgiri; 8 Arrested A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in the Alwal police station limits of Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday. According to Alwal police, the accused allegedly took the girl with the help of her male friend and sexually assaulted her for three days.