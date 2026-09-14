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Telangana: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Medchal-Malkajgiri; 8 Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in the Alwal police station limits of Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday. According to Alwal police, the accused allegedly took the girl with the help of her male friend and sexually assaulted her for three days. 

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Telangana: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Medchal-Malkajgiri; 8 Arrested
Telangana: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Medchal-Malkajgiri; 8 Arrested | Image: ANI

Medchal-Malkajgiri: A minor girl was allegedly raped by nine people in the Alwal police station limits of Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Monday. According to Alwal police, the accused allegedly took the girl with the help of her male friend and sexually assaulted her for three days. 

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Police said eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person is absconding. Further investigation is underway. 

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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